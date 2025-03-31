Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 5:59PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
April 1, 2025 1:36 AM
Published 5:59 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Bear River Range, and Caribou
Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content