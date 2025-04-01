Winter Weather Advisory issued April 1 at 1:00PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations up to two inches remain
possible.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult and could impact the evening
commute, especially across Togwotee Pass, Teton Pass, and Salt
River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .