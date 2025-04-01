Winter Weather Advisory issued April 1 at 1:00PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations up to two inches remain

possible.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult and could impact the evening

commute, especially across Togwotee Pass, Teton Pass, and Salt

River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .