Winter Weather Advisory issued April 1 at 12:41AM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 to 6 inches
across the mountain passes, locally higher for upper terrain.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult and could impact the Tuesday
morning and evening commutes, especially across Togwotee Pass,
Teton Pass, and Salt River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .