Winter Weather Advisory issued April 1 at 4:47AM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches and up

to 6 inches in Bear River Range.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,

Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Bear River Range, and Caribou

Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.