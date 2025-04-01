Winter Weather Advisory issued April 1 at 4:47AM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow Above 6000 feet elevation. Additional snow
accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.