Winter Weather Advisory issued April 1 at 4:47AM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Snow Above 6000 feet elevation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

