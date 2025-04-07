Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 7 at 1:20PM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 1:20 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Blowing dust may restrict visibility along Interstate 15 north of
Idaho Falls, where agricultural activity has begun for the season.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Blowing dust may restrict visibility. Use extra
caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content