Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 1:27AM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Blowing dust may restrict visibility along Interstate 15 north of
Idaho Falls, where agricultural activity has begun for the season.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Blowing dust may restrict visibility. Use extra
caution.