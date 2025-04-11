Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:00PM MDT until April 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15
north of Idaho Falls.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.