Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:05AM MDT until April 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lost River Valley, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Raft
River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.