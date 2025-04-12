Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:05AM MDT until April 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15
north of Idaho Falls.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.