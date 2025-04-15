Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 2:07PM MDT until April 17 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Southwest winds turning north: 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph expected. Higher gusts around 50 mph associated with

showers.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to 6 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility reductions will accompany frontal

passage with rain abruptly changing to snow by late Wednesday

evening.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.