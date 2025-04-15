Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 2:07PM MDT until April 17 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Southwest winds turning north: 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph expected. Higher gusts around 50 mph associated with
showers.
* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility reductions will accompany frontal
passage with rain abruptly changing to snow by late Wednesday
evening.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.