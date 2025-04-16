Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 12:49AM MDT until April 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lost River Valley, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, and
Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.