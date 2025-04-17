Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 1:18PM MDT until April 18 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Lost River Valley, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Arco/Mud
Lake Desert, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.