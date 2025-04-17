Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 2:59AM MDT until April 17 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.