Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 5:14AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 3:00 PM
Published 5:14 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15
north of Idaho Falls.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content