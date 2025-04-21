Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 5:14AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

