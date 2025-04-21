Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 5:14AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15
north of Idaho Falls.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.