Special Weather Statement issued April 25 at 6:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Central Inl, or 22 miles southeast of Arco, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Central Inl.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

