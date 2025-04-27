Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 10:41AM MDT until April 28 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 6 inches, with 6 to 12 inches above 7,500 feet including
Williams Creek Summit.
* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Bannock and
Lemhi Passes, and Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Williams
Creek Summit
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…The weight of wet snow on tree limbs and power lines may
lead to isolated tree damage and cause sporadic power outages. Wet
slushy snow will impact travel across area mountain passes, with
difficult driving conditions on unimproved roads across the
highest elevations.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.
Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in
hypothermia.