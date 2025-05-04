Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 4:00 PM

At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 13 miles east of Bone to 7 miles south of Lava
Hot Springs. Movement was northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot Reservoir, Cutthroat Trout Campground, Trail Creek
Campground, Lava Hot Springs, Hawkins Reservoir, McCammon, Portneuf
Gap, Arimo, Chesterfield Reservoir, Bancroft, Fort Hall Mount Putnam,
Bone, Inkom, Virginia, Chesterfield, and Downey.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

