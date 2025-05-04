Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 6:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Kilgore to near Northwest

Inl. Movement was northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Idmon, Small, Humphrey, Kilgore, Spencer, Clyde, Edie School,

Northwest Inl, Monida Pass, Lone Pine, Monteview, and Sheridan

Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.