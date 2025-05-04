Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 1:30PM MDT until May 5 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and
Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 10 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Patchy blowing dust could lead to reduced
visibility. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.