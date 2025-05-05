Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 12:21AM MDT until May 5 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and
Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Patchy blowing dust could lead to reduced visibility.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.