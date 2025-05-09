Lake Wind Advisory issued May 9 at 1:02PM MDT until May 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected
for American Falls Reservoir.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger winds are expected to return on
Sunday.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.