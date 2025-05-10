Skip to Content
Lake Wind Advisory issued May 10 at 1:59AM MDT until May 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 8:56 AM
Published 1:59 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected for American Falls Reservoir.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds are expected again on Sunday.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

National Weather Service

