Lake Wind Advisory issued May 10 at 1:59AM MDT until May 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds are expected again on Sunday. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* WHAT…Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected for American Falls Reservoir.

