Lake Wind Advisory issued May 10 at 1:59AM MDT until May 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected for American Falls Reservoir.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds are expected again on Sunday.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.