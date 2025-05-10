Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 10 at 3:33PM MDT until May 10 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 3:33 PM

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…
Southeastern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…
Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…
Northwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 332 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Central
Idaho National Laboratory, or 21 miles southeast of Arco, moving
northeast at 35 MPH.

HAZARD…60 MPH wind gusts. Recent gusts to 60 MPH and 55 MPH have
been recorded by surface weather stations.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Atomic City, Central Inl, Southeast Inl, and Southwest Inl.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

If you observe wind damage or hail, please report your observations
to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via phone,
email, or social media as soon as it is safe to do so.

National Weather Service

