Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 10:55PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1053 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 11 miles southwest of Northwest Idaho National

Laboratory, or 22 miles west of Terreton, moving northeast at 60 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH. These storms have a history of

producing multiple wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Butte City, Northwest Inl, Hamer, Howe, Terreton, Mud Lake, Sage

Junction, Central Inl, Monteview, and Southeast Inl.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If you observe wind damage or hail, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via phone,

email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.