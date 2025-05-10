Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 10:55PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1053 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 11 miles southwest of Northwest Idaho National
Laboratory, or 22 miles west of Terreton, moving northeast at 60 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH. These storms have a history of
producing multiple wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Butte City, Northwest Inl, Hamer, Howe, Terreton, Mud Lake, Sage
Junction, Central Inl, Monteview, and Southeast Inl.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If you observe wind damage or hail, please report your observations
to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via phone,
email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.