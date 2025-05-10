Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 1:59PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

North Fork, or 20 miles north of Salmon, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

North Fork, Gibbonsville, and Lost Trail Pass.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 4.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.