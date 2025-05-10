Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 1:59PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
North Fork, or 20 miles north of Salmon, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
North Fork, Gibbonsville, and Lost Trail Pass.
This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 4.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.