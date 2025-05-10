Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 3:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Picabo, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Mesonet Observation.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Grouse, Craters Of The Moon, Carey, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper
Basin Airport, Little Wood Reservoir, and Picabo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.