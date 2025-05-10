Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 4:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Terreton, moving northeast at 40 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH. This storm has a history of

producing multiple measured wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH.

Winds may occur with little to no rain or lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Saint Anthony Sand Dunes, Hamer, Egin, Terreton, Roberts, Mud Lake,

Sage Junction, Plano, Parker, and Dubois.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you observe wind damage or hail, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via phone,

email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.