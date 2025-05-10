Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southwest of Northwest Idaho National Laboratory, or 22 miles

northeast of Arco, moving northeast at 35 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest INL, Howe, and Monteview.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If you observe wind damage or hail, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via phone,

email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.