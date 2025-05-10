Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 5:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 508 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles northeast of Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 35 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pilar Butte, Aberdeen, and American Falls Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If you observe wind damage or hail, please report your observations
to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via phone,
email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.