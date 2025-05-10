Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 5:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

If you observe wind damage or hail, please report your observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.

Locations impacted include… Pilar Butte, Aberdeen, and American Falls Reservoir. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 508 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 35 MPH.

