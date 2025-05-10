Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 10 at 9:07PM MDT until May 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Published 9:07 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Stronger wind gusts greater than 45 mph are possible
with showers and thunderstorms.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

