Wind Advisory issued May 10 at 9:07PM MDT until May 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Stronger wind gusts greater than 45 mph are possible

with showers and thunderstorms.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.