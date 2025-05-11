Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 1:04PM MDT until May 11 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 102 PM MDT, a line of severe thunderstorms was located from near
Springfield to Roy moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. A gust to 59 mph was reported at
Connor Summit.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Sterling, Aberdeen, Rose, Rockland, Mink Creek Pass, Hawkins
Reservoir, McCammon, American Falls, Basalt, Arbon, Shelley, Inkom,
Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, American Falls Reservoir,
Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge,
Pauline, and Pocatello.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out
to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.