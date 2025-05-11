Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 1:04PM MDT until May 11 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 1:04 PM

At 102 PM MDT, a line of severe thunderstorms was located from near
Springfield to Roy moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. A gust to 59 mph was reported at
Connor Summit.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Sterling, Aberdeen, Rose, Rockland, Mink Creek Pass, Hawkins
Reservoir, McCammon, American Falls, Basalt, Arbon, Shelley, Inkom,
Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, American Falls Reservoir,
Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge,
Pauline, and Pocatello.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out
to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content