Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 12:27PM MDT until May 11 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 115 PM MDT.

* At 1225 PM MDT, a line of severe thunderstorms extended from

near City of Rocks to near Aberdeen, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations. A gust to 59

mph was reported at Connor Summit.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sterling, Juniper, Aberdeen, Rose, Rockland, Massacre Rocks, Mink

Creek Pass, Sweetzer Summit, Hawkins Reservoir, McCammon, Arimo,

American Falls, Basalt, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir, Shelley, Malad

Pass, Inkom, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, and Pingree.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.