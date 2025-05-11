Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 12:51PM MDT until May 11 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1249 PM MDT, a line of severe thunderstorms extended from

Aberdeen to near Sweetzer Summit, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations. This storm has a

history of producing gusts to near 60 mph.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sterling, Aberdeen, Rose, Rockland, Mink Creek Pass, Sweetzer Summit,

Hawkins Reservoir, McCammon, Arimo, American Falls, Basalt, Arbon,

Sublett Reservoir, Shelley, Malad Pass, Inkom, Fort Hall Bannock

Creek Lodge, Pingree, American Falls Reservoir, and Pocatello

Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.