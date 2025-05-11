Special Weather Statement issued May 11 at 1:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 112 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms from Rockford to near Roy, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Pauline, Trail Creek Campground, Lava Hot
Springs, Pocatello, Mink Creek Pass, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall
Lincoln Creek Lodge, Groveland, Blackfoot, Wapello, McCammon,
Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Chesterfield Reservoir, Bancroft,
Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Inkom, Chubbuck, and Chesterfield.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for
southeastern Idaho.