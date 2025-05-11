Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 11 at 1:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 1:14 PM

At 112 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms from Rockford to near Roy, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Pauline, Trail Creek Campground, Lava Hot
Springs, Pocatello, Mink Creek Pass, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall
Lincoln Creek Lodge, Groveland, Blackfoot, Wapello, McCammon,
Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Chesterfield Reservoir, Bancroft,
Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Inkom, Chubbuck, and Chesterfield.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for
southeastern Idaho.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content