Winter Weather Advisory issued May 12 at 12:48PM MDT until May 13 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 ft. Likelihood of minor to
moderate impacts from around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 60 percent,
and 3 to 6 inches of snow is 10 percent.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to
Lone Pine, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning commute, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.