Flash Flood Warning issued May 14 at 4:37PM MDT until May 14 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
FFWPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 630 PM MDT.
* At 437 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pocatello and Chubbuck.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.