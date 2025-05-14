Skip to Content
Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued May 14 at 4:37PM MDT until May 14 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:37 PM

FFWPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 437 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pocatello and Chubbuck.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content