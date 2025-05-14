Special Weather Statement issued May 14 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pocatello, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Chubbuck, Inkom, Portneuf Gap, Pocatello Airport, and Mink
Creek Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.