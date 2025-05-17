Special Weather Statement issued May 17 at 1:22PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 121 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from Randolph to 7 miles
northwest of Lyman. Movement was north at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Sage Junction around 140 PM MDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Elkol, Kemmerer,
Diamondville and Fossil Butte National Monument.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.