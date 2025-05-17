Special Weather Statement issued May 17 at 6:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Thayne, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Star Valley Ranch and Freedom around 645 PM MDT.

Stewart Peak around 700 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.