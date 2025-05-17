Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 12:46PM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Localized areas may see gusts approaching 55 to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake
River Plain, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.