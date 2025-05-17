Winter Storm Warning issued May 17 at 1:13PM MDT until May 18 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Likelihood of major
impacts from snow is up to 60 percent. Total snow accumulations 4
to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville,
Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Williams Creek
Summit.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…For MAJOR impacts from snow, expect considerable
disruptions to normal activities. Dangerous or impossible
traveling conditions. Avoid travel in the impacted areas if
possible. Widespread closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.