Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 1:51AM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Localized areas may see gusts approaching 55 to 60
mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake
River Plain, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.