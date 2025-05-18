Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 1:51AM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Localized areas may see gusts approaching 55 to 60

mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake

River Plain, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.