Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 2:00AM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.