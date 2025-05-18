Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 2:00AM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low

as 24 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, and Lower Snake

River Plain.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT

this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor

vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left

uncovered.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.