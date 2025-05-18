Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 2:00AM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 24 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, and Lower Snake
River Plain.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT
this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor
vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left
uncovered.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.