Lake Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 1:52PM MDT until May 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as
27 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, the American Falls Reservoir.
For the Frost Advisory, the entire Snake River plain and including
the Mud Lake-Terreton region and the Craters of the Moon National
Monument. Also included is the eastern Magic Valley and the
Shoshone-Lava Beds.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor
plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.