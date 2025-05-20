Lake Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 1:52PM MDT until May 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as

27 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, the American Falls Reservoir.

For the Frost Advisory, the entire Snake River plain and including

the Mud Lake-Terreton region and the Craters of the Moon National

Monument. Also included is the eastern Magic Valley and the

Shoshone-Lava Beds.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.

For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor

plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.