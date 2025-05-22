Special Weather Statement issued May 22 at 3:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from 12 miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir to near

Arimo. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan,

Chesterfield Reservoir, Grace, Arimo, Henry, Chesterfield, Bancroft,

and Grays Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.