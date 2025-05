Strong wind gusts to 55 mph are likely through 7 pm across the Arco Desert. This will affect areas such as Craters of the Moon, Arco, INL, and Mud Lake. People driving on east-west roads should be ready for sudden, strong wind gusts.

