Special Weather Statement issued May 22 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Victor, or 8 miles southwest of Driggs, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Driggs, Victor, and Pine Creek Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.