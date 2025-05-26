Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 7:07PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 707 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 30 miles west of Gibbonsville to 14 miles west
of North Fork. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half-inch size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Shoup.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.