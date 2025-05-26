Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 7:07PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By
New
Published 7:07 PM

At 707 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 30 miles west of Gibbonsville to 14 miles west
of North Fork. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half-inch size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Shoup.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content